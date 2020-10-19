1/1
Loy P. Montgomery
1948 - 2020
Winnfield - Mr. Loy Pierce Montgomery, Jr., age 72, entered eternal rest on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence in Winnfield. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gallagher Funeral Home.

Services for Mr. Montgomery will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home with Bro. North officiating. Burial will follow the service in Shady Grove Cemetery in Bellwood, LA under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home. The Visitation for Mr. Montgomery will be from 10:00 AM on Tuesday until the time of service.

Mr. Loy Montgomery, Jr. was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a hard worker, working for over 28 years with DOTD and 12 years with Simpson Security. Mr. Loy was an avid deer hunter and was a member of the Lower 40 Hunting Club and served as president for over 40 years. He enjoyed attending cattle and equipment auctions with his wife Shonnie and was faithful LSU and Saints fan.

He was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Kyle Montgomery; parents, Loy Montgomery, Sr. and Joyce Sawyer Montgomery; sister, Shirley Bowen and husband Charles; and sister, Lovie Bennett and husband, Johnny.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 55 years, Shonnie Ammons Montgomery; son, Brent Montgomery (Lisa); daughter, Kim Moore (Kyle); grandchildren, Dylan Montgomery, Landon Montgomery, Amanda Moore, Kylie Montgomery, and Bryce Montgomery; and great grandchild, Eric Montgomery.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be, Bryce Montgomery, Dylan Montgomery, James Ray, Brent Ray, Marshal Ray and Bert Tamburo; honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Mercer and Shareld Hicks.






Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
(318) 640-1375
