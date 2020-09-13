Lt. Col. Daniel W. Bradford, USAF. Retired
Alexandria - Lt. Colonel Daniel Bradford, USAF, Retired, was born on July 2, 1928, in Monroe, Louisiana. His parents were Lawrence M. Bradford and Mildred V. Bradford. He graduated from Ouachita Parish High School when he was 16 years old and went to Texas A & M in College Station, Texas, where he completed 3 accelerated semesters. About 3 to 4 months before his 18th birthday, he was told he could go to West Point or the US Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland. He chose the Naval Academy and graduated on June 2, 1950. Since there was not an Air Force Academy at the time, 25% of the graduates of West Point and Annapolis were sent to the US Air Force. After graduation he married George Nell Antony of Pineville, with whom he had Mary Catherine Bradford Mule.
He received basic flying training in Texas and was later sent to jet fighter training in Arizona. After graduating he was sent to Korea during the Korean War, but his orders were changed to go to the 41st Fighter Interceptor Squadron north of Tokyo. He flew F-80 and F-86 aircraft making passes over Korea. Upon returning to the US he was assigned to the flight test division at Wright-Patterson AF Base. He flew 30 different aircraft including a Russian aircraft during his flight career.
He returned to Texas A&M, where he received a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering. He spent a year in Viet Nam building Phu Cat Air Base and finished up his career with the Military Assistance Command working with the Thai Government in Bangkok, Thailand.
He was a certified Professional Engineer and a Professional Land Surveyor in both Texas and Louisiana. Following his military career, he worked for the Louisiana Department of Transportation, building roads and bridges He retired as Assistant Construction Engineer for the 8th District in 1984.
Eight years after losing his first wife, he married Barbara A. Boyd, with whom he spent the remainder of his life enjoying traveling with her all over the US plus a trip across Canada.
To extend online condolences to the Bradford family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com
.