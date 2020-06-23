Lt. Jason N. Brumfield
Pineville - Funeral services for Lt. Jason N. Brumfield will be on held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Heart of Worship Baptist Church in Pineville, LA with Reverend Clay Fuqua and Deacon Mike Jones officiating. Interment will be in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Ruby, LA, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana.
Visitation for Lt. Brumfield will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Rapides Parish Coliseum, 5600 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, Louisiana from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Jason Brumfield, age 47, entered eternal rest Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Alexandria, LA.
Lt. Brumfield served in the Criminal Investigation Divisions for the Rapides Parish Sheriff's office where he served the community for over 21 years. He loved his family, gardening, fishing, hunting, LSU football, New York Yankee's, and drinking coffee at Kolin General Store.
Mr. Brumfield is preceded in death by his Pops, Allen "Tiny" Forest.
Jason is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Dawn Brumfield of Pineville; mother, Nancy Forest of Pineville; one son, Damion Brumfield (Maddie); one daughter, Mary Katherine Brumfield; four brothers, Jeff Brumfield (Robin) of Pineville, Randy Forest of New Iberia, William Brumfield of McComb, MS and Jessie Brumfield, Jr. of Florida; one sister, Mary Frances Morgan of McComb, MS; mother-in-law, Mary Epps; father-in-law, Richard Ellison, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Kimberly Bordelon, Amber Serio and Rebecca Ellison; his very special Aunt, Hope Brumfield: his fur friends, Roux and Ozzy; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Jason Little, Chris Beaubouef, Brian Flynn, David Aldridge, Chris Roberts, Bobby Branton, Jay Slayter, Matt Terbot, Adrian Landreneau and Scott Bordelon; honorary pallbearers will be the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.
To extend online condolences for the Brumfield family, please visit www.Gallagherfh.com
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.