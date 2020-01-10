|
|
Lucille Bond
Jonesville -
Lucille Hudnall Bond, 93, entered into eternal life on January 9, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, Louisiana. Lucille was born in Jonesville, Louisiana on April 29, 1926, to the union of Henry Hudnall and Pearl McClure Hudnall.
A service celebrating Mrs. Bond's life will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Jonesville at 2:00 PM with Reverends Gary Norris and Ralph Webber officiating. Interment will follow at Galvin's Creek Cemetery in LaSalle Parish.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Young's Funeral Home in Jonesville and at the church on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Howard W. Bond; brothers, Henry Hudnall, Jr., Samuel Oran Hudnall; sister, Pearl Hudnall White; sons, Barry Kent Bond and Randy Layne Bond; and grandson, Craig Allen Bond.
Mrs. Bond is survived by one son, Brian Bond and wife Pam of Jena, Louisiana; grandsons, Brian David Bond and wife Kaity of Jena and Lance Bond and wife Brandi of Jena; great-grandchildren, Riley Bond, Cameron Bond, Samuel Bond, Noah Sharp, Tanner Bond, Tucker Bond, Abbi Bond, Laci Bond, Kassi Bond and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Bond was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jonesville and worked in the grocery business for over forty-five years, thirty-five of those years employed by Ford's Food Center as a cashier and office worker.
Pallbeares to serve are Brian David Bond, Riley Bond, Lance Bond, Tanner Bond, Slade Bradford, and Keith Tarver.
Honorary pallbearers are Derek Calk, Buzz Scott, Chris Brady, Joseph Brady and Bubba Shaw.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Louisiana Baptist Children's Home or The Cliff Williams Memorial Foundation.
--
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020