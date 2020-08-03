Mrs. Lucille H. TarverDeville - Mrs. Lucille "Maw Maw, AKA Mrs. T" Hughes Tarver, age 92, was called home to meet her Savior in the early hours of morning, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Tioga Community Care Center.Funeral services for Mrs. Tarver will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Sanctuary of Praise in Pineville with Reverend's Robert Tarver, Dale Hutchinson, Douglas Belgard, David Kimsey and Bishop David Roberts officiating. Visitation will be at The Sanctuary of Praise Church on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Heard Cemetery, Manifest, Louisiana.Mrs. Tarver was a Godly, loving, kind, considerate and compassionate mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all.She retired from MacArthur Surgical Clinic as a medical transcriptionist.Even though her husband, Rev. Walter Ray Tarver, Sr. had gone to heaven many years before her, she always lived the life of a minister's wife.She never missed an opportunity to pray for you and was always lending a helping hand.Whenever you would ask, how are you doing, she would say "I'm blessed". There was always a praise on her lips, thanking God for being so good to her and blessing her with a good family and so many friends.Reading the bible on a daily basis was most important to her. She kept track of how many times that she read the Bible through. It was 163 times.Even though heaven gained one of the most precious roses that could be taken from earth, we will forever miss her and there will always be a void in our hearts.The family would like thank Tioga Community Care Center and Heart Of Hospice for their wonderful care that they provided to our mom. We would also like to thank everyone that visited, called, mailed cards and prayed for mom.Mrs. Tarver was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Walter Ray Tarver, Sr.; father, Robert Louis Hughes; mother, Idee Parker Husbands; step-father, Elzi Husbands; brothers, George Louis Hughes and Joe Hughes; and son-in-law, Donald Littleton, Sr.Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, William Robert Tarver (Brenda) and Walter Ray Tarver, Jr.; daughters, Linda Littleton and Lynelle Roberts (Wayne); daughter-in-law, Sandi Tarver; sisters, Myril Smart and Shirley Cotten; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.