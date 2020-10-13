1/1
Lucille Watson- Jackson
Mrs. Lucille Watson- Jackson

Alexandria - After a lengthy illness, a Cenla Community Mother(our family Jewel) has received her wings to her new heavenly home.

Lucille Watson-Jackson made her transition comfortably from her daughters's home in Texas on October 6, 2020 surrounded by angels, her children and other loved ones.



Drive up or walk up viewing will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Progressive Funeral Home.



Services will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mount Triumph Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Harris officiating. Burial will be in Garden of Memories.



You will be able to view after 9:00 am on Friday at the church.




Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Homes
2308 Broadway Ave
Alexandria, LA 71302
(318) 443-1979
