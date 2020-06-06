Lucy Bordelon
Lucy Bordelon

Marksville - Due to COVID-19 mandates, the church will be limited to 80 people during the funeral mass.

Funeral Mass for Lucy Roy Bordelon of Marksville will begin at 1pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Charles Ray officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Lucy Roy Bordelon, age 94, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ochsner LSU Hospital in Shreveport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Anita B. Ray of Kolene and Blanche Bordelon Godwin of Ball; son, Samuel J. Bordelon of Marksville; four grandchildren: Minnetta R. Kirkland, Courtney B. McAlister, Fr. Charles B. Ray, and Jesse K. Bordelon;

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel & Lena Roy; sisters, Nesta Deshotel, Hazel "Zoul" Bordelon, Zephyr Juneau; brothers, Curtis Roy and Paul Roy.






Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
