Lucy Fee Edwards
Oakdale - Funeral services for Lucy Edwards will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 in the White Oaks Memorial Chapel with Brother Alfred Kennedy officiating. Committal service will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Lucy, 88, of Oakdale, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Lake Charles. She was born May 15, 1930 to the union of Richard Fee and Elizabeth Belle Boone Fee. She was a lifetime member of Oak Hill Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, W.M.U. and V.B.S. Lucy loved her church, enjoyed cooking and helping people when there was a need. She retired from the Rapides Parish School Board after 25 years of service and worked for the Council on Aging of Allen Parish.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Elizabeth Belle Fee; her husband, Henry Edwards; five brothers, Willard, Willie, Walter, Henry and Leon Fee; five sisters, Myrtle Edwards, Hattie Odom, Ethel Able, Irene Harper and Ruby Lee McDaniel; one stepson, Clifton Edwards; two stepdaughters, Myrtie Perkins and Muriel Perkins.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are: her special son, Darryl Wayne Edwards and Joe Speight of Lake Charles; one brother, Malcom Fee of Glenmora; three sisters, Lovie Fee (John) Johnson of Alexandria, Dovie Willis of Oakdale, and Doris Fee DuFour of Broussard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held in the White Oaks Memorial Chapel on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., then on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the chapel.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 6, 2019