Lucy Jane Price Nolan
Abbeville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Lucy Jane Price Nolan at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. David Braquet officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Lucy Jane Price Nolan, 91 of Abbeville, formerly of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Mason Du Monde Living Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Alfred Nolan; her parents, Howard H. Price and Hettie Ruth Whatley Price; her brothers, Levi, Lannie, Leslie, Louis, Lawrence and Leroy; and her sisters, Lillian Villard and Louise Tatman.
Jane was born and raised in Trout, LA (near Jena), moved to Alexandria and married in 1949, after Alfred Nolan captured her heart at 5000 feet during a plane ride he piloted. Jane and Al moved to Castroville, TX where they started their family and later moved back to Alexandria and continued to expand and raise their family.
She worked at the candy counter at Sears and Robuck downtown, later at First Federal Savings and Loan on Jackson St., and after at Our Lady of Sorrows (OLS) working with young adults with developmental disabilities, until she retired at the age of 80.
Family was most important to her and she expressed that love through cooking. She would later start a small business called Prices Premium Praulines producing some of the South's tastiest candies.
Whether Jane was playing cards, going to the casino with girlfriends, or listening to music and dancing, her life was infectious, always with a positive attitude toward family, friends and strangers; and nothing was better than breakfast in bed with coffee and The Town Talk.
Jane had a great sense of humor and found humor in almost anything. She was always very social with people, never to have an unkind word about anyone. Her relationship with God was very strong and never waivered.
She is survived by her children, Brian, Nancy (Sam), Alan, Barry, Sean (Shawna) and 4 grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Maison du Monde, and Lamm Hospice for their generous hearts and time.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request memorial donations be sent to the online at .
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020