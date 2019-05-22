|
Luke Tyler LeGras
Alexandria, LA - Services for Luke Tyler LeGras will be at 10:00a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 714 Winn Street, Alexandria, LA. Ftr. M.C. Scott will be officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park at a later date under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.
Mr. LeGras passed away on May 19, 2019 at his residence. He attended St. James Catholic Memorial School and he served in the US Army. He is a retired Bricklayer and a longtime member of St. James catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents: W. Luke LeGras and Alma LeGras, sisters: Cora Macdonald and Maude Alice Jones.
Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. at St. James Catholic Church , with Rosary beginning at 9:45a.m. and Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00a.m. at the church.
Published in The Town Talk on May 22, 2019