Services
Robinson Family Mortuary
1815 Military Hwy
Pineville, LA 71360
318-442-7300
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
714 Winn Street
Alexandria, LA
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:45 AM
St. James Catholic Church
714 Winn Street
Alexandria, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
714 Winn Street
Alexandria, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luke LeGras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luke Tyler LeGras

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Luke Tyler LeGras Obituary
Luke Tyler LeGras

Alexandria, LA - Services for Luke Tyler LeGras will be at 10:00a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 714 Winn Street, Alexandria, LA. Ftr. M.C. Scott will be officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park at a later date under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.

Mr. LeGras passed away on May 19, 2019 at his residence. He attended St. James Catholic Memorial School and he served in the US Army. He is a retired Bricklayer and a longtime member of St. James catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents: W. Luke LeGras and Alma LeGras, sisters: Cora Macdonald and Maude Alice Jones.

Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. at St. James Catholic Church , with Rosary beginning at 9:45a.m. and Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00a.m. at the church.
Published in The Town Talk on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now