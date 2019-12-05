Resources
Luretha Johnson Duncan

ALEXANDRIA - Luretha Duncan Johnson gained her heavenly wings on November 28, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. She was 81 years old.

Funeral Services will be at Greater Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 Fenner St. Alexandria, LA. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon with Pastor James S. Hardison, Sr., officiating. Viewing will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the start of service. Interment will immediately follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, one daughter and three grandchildren.

Her legacy will live on through her children. Sons, Michael Ray, Tyrone(Willow) and Donald. Daughters-Danizetta(Julius), Dietra (Tony), Darlene, Carolyn, Debora and Samantha. 28 grandchildren, 77 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.



Professional Services under the direction of Miller & Hill "The Funeral Directors", 103 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
