Lynna Kay Tully
Shenandoah, Texas - Funeral services for Lynna Kay Tully will be held at The Pentecostals of Alexandria on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 in the afternoon. Reverend Anthony Mangun and Reverend Morton Bustard will be officiating.
Visitation will be observed at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
Lynna Tully, 58, of Boyce, Louisiana, passed from this life on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Vitas Hospice, Shenandoah, Texas, surrounded by her family and friends.
She was a loving wife, wonderful friend, and Christian with a solid faith. She was always happy, smiling, singing, and willing to lend a hand, a listening ear, and an encouraging word. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her close loved ones. She loved giving to the children at The Tupelo Children's Mansion and would spend much time shopping for the individual children each year at Christmas.
Lynna was preceded in death by her father, Leonce Martin.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Neva Martin; her husband, Orvis Ray Tully; stepdaughter, Michelle Tully Dyess and husband, Charlie; brother, Ted Martin and wife, Christie; grandson, Chase Dyess; nephews, Brandon Martin and Kory Martin; and numerous great nephews and great nieces.
Pallbearers will be Davin Ainsworth, T.J. Grimsal, Rusty Harrell, Jerry King, Bobby Moore, Mark Schexnider, and Woody Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts in memory of Lynna can be made to Tupelo Children's Mansion at mansionkids.org/give/tribute-gifts. Information about this wonderful ministry that Lynna loved and supported will be available at the memorial service.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019