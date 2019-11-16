|
|
Lynne Blalock
ALEXANDRIA - Services for Lynne Blalock will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Horseshoe Drive United Methodist Church with Rev. Jean Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Monday.
Lynne Blalock, 76, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Auldy and Jane Deville; parents-in-law, Leon Blalock, Sr. and Corinne "Nean"; and a son-in-law, Mike Haupt.
Lynne was a charter member of Horseshoe Drive United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, played the bells and held many leadership positions. She was a teacher for over 30 years at Carter C. Raymond Jr High School.. Lynne loved to cook and was an avid collector of all things. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 46 years, Leon Blalock, Jr. of Alexandria; three children, Jeanne R Haupt of Baton Rouge, Charlene B. Kessler and husband Shane of Pineville, and Leon "Lee" Blalock, III and wife Melissa of Niceville, FL; and three grandchildren, Shelby R. Corley, Brenden S. Kessler, and Kathryn H. Blalock. Lynne also leaves behind one sister, Patty D. Eskew; adopted sister, Ellen H. Johnson; one brother, A.D. Deville, Jr; a brother-in-law, Abby G. Blalock and wife Susan; numerous nieces and nephews; and her HDUMC Family.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be, Tommy Eskew, Tim Eskew, Brenden Kessler, Joe Hicks,Jess Deville, and Jason Lacroix.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Horseshoe Drive United Methodist Church at 1600 Horseshoe Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Blalock Family, please visit us at www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019