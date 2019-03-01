|
|
Madrid Bush Belvin
Boyce - Services for Madrid Bush Belvin will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Clair Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Parks, Rev. Eddie Rhymes, and Rev. Randy Ellis officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until time of service on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the church.
Madrid Bush Belvin, 94, of Boyce, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Madrid is preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Belvin; her parents, two sisters, and two brothers.
Madrid was born in Delhi, LA on November 3, 1924. She attended the Army Corps Nursing Program at Baptist Hospital during World War II. She was a life-long career nurse. She was proud for the opportunity to "spank" many new born baby bottoms in the delivery room of Baptist Hospital. Madrid was the oldest member of the St. Clair Baptist Church at the time of her passing. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Sharon Ducote (Conrad) and Hallie Belvin; two grandchildren, Joel Ducote (Liz) and Robin Ducote; two great-grandchildren, Dylan Ducote and Emily Ducote. Those also left include her dogs and cats which she considered her fur babies.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Michael Wood, Joel Ducote, Danny Parks, Louis Shoves, Johnnie Holt, Buck Turner, and Tom Winegeart. Honorary pallbearers will be Milton Coffman, L.C. Brinkley and A.L. Brossett.
Charitable donations in Madrid's memory can be made to the St. Clair Building Fund, 940 St. Clair Road, Boyce, LA 71409.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 1, 2019