Mae Carpenter
Pineville - Mae Belle Anderson Carpenter, 85 of Pineville passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of service. Burial will be in the Lone Star Baptist Church Cemetery in Pineville, Louisiana.Cherishing memories are her sons, Gerald (Candi) Carpenter of Los Angeles, CA and Lloyd (Carolyn) Carpenter of Pineville, LA; grandchildren, Tanya Carpenter, Karen Vinson, LaMesha Webb (Dasman), Daron Vinson, LaTosha Carpenter, Eric Carpenter, Keena Vinson and Christopher Carpenter (Destiny) all of the Central Louisiana; Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria.Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 23, 2019