Mae Ola Booze



Alexandria - Services for Mae Ola B. Booze will be at 11am on August 22, 2020 at Christian Worship Center with Bro Greg White officiating. Visitation will be from 9am until the time of service. Burial will be at 12pm on Monday August 24, 2020 at the National Cemetery in Pineville, Louisiana under the direction of Boyce Community Funeral Home. Mrs. Mae Ola B. Booze passed away at Lasalle Hospital in Jena, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents George Bolden and Lottie Marie Matthews, her husband Joe L Booze Sr, and her sister Georgia Mae Bolden. Mrs. Mae Ola B. Booze was loved dearly and will be missed by her family and friends.









