Maj. Thomas H. Davis



Bernice, LA - Maj. Thomas H. "Tommy" Davis (USAF RET), of Bernice, Louisiana passed away of natural causes on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 86. Tom was born on April 6, 1934 in Greenville, Louisiana to Lola Nichols Davis and Meddie Mae Davis, the youngest of 8 children. He graduated from Winnsboro High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and track and was voted Most Handsome Boy and Most Likely to Succeed. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Louisiana Tech University, where he performed the lead role of Curly in the musical "Oklahoma!"



Tom attended the U.S. Air Force Officer's Training School and began his military service in 1958 as a First Lieutenant. He retired from service in 1978 from his position of Personnel Staff Officer at the Lackland Air Force Base Air Training Command after 20 years of military service and many tours of duty, including service in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in 1975 from the Military Airlift Command for outstanding service as Chief, Processing Section and Chief, Quality Control Section, Consolidated Base Personnel Office, 438th Air Base Group, 438th Military Airlift Wing, at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey from 1972-1975. He also received the Air Force Commendation Medal in 1972 for service in the 20th Air Division (Air Defense Command) for his development of operations training programs and systems training as Standardization Officer of the 5th Tactical Control Group, Clark Air Force Base, Philippines, from 1964-1966.



Tom raised his family in Alexandria, Louisiana, then returned home to Winnsboro and raised catfish on a catfish farm he built and operated. He married his college sweetheart, Jessie Johnette Copeland, on October 30, 1992, and settled in Bernice, Louisiana, where they were members of Pisgah Baptist Church. Tom lived life to the fullest and worked tirelessly to provide for his family. Deep-sea fishing was a long-time passion of Tom's, as well as traveling, singing, Cajun cooking, gardening and coin collecting. One of his favorite places to visit was Key West, Florida. Most importantly, he was a devoted father to his five daughters.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Maggie Melvina Cates and Gracie Mae Bruce; and five brothers, Meddie Jr., Joel, Chester, Percy, and John "Tallie" Davis. He is survived by his wife Johnette of Bernice, Louisiana; his five daughters, Tracey Davis of New Orleans, Melissa Nugier (John) of Crowley, Linda Crochet (Gerald), of Little Rock, AR, Lola Michiels (Robby) of Alexandria, and Lana Crump (Hampton) of Baton Rouge; and his 14 grandchildren.



Tom's family extends a special thank you to the staff at Southwind Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Crowley, Louisiana for their excellent care of Tom during the last years of his life. He continued to sing, tell stories, and show kindness to everyone around him up to his final months of life.



A memorial service and interment will be held at the First Baptist Church of Crowville Cemetery, 160 LA-578 in Crowville, Louisiana on Monday, June 15th at noon.









