Major Johnny Owen Anderson, Sr.
Dublin - Major Johnny Owen Anderson, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Services with military honors will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Townsend Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service on Monday. Major Anderson will be laid to rest privately in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia.
Johnny was born on July 29, 1946 in Dublin, Georgia to the late W.C. and Wilma Kolb Anderson. He began his military career when he was 18 years old, enlisting in the Dublin National Guard in 1966. The Vietnam War was underway, and he transferred to the Regular Army six months later, starting his training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. He joined the prestigious 11th Calvary Black Horse Regiment and later enlisted in helicopter pilot training at Fort Rucker, Alabama, completing all aspects to become a CW pilot.
He was sent to Vietnam in 1967, and began to fly combat missions in Cobra's, and Huey helicopters, all at only 19 years of age. After his first tour he returned to Savannah, Georgia to Cobra Hall to further his training. His training took him to Virginia, Texas, and various other Bases around the United States. His second tour in Vietnam was in 1970, flying again and advancing in the ranks to Chief Warrant Officer, 1st and 2nd Lieutenant, and receiving them all while on the Battle Field. After his second tour, he transferred to Fort Wainwright, Alaska for several years, completing his North Pole survival skills. He then took a hiatus from his military life to begin flying privately for the Alaskan pipeline. He flew missions to remote locations in the frozen Arctic during the summer months; and in the winter he flew in The Gulf of Mexico to oil drilling platforms. He also flew in the jungles of the South Eastern Asian Seas for oil, listening at night to the sounds of local headhunters.
After a few seasons he re-enlisted in the Louisiana National Guard in 1979, flying in various state missions. In 1980, he did a tour in the country of Grenada in the fight against drugs and drug lords. In 1980, he also entered the United States Army full time and was promoted to Captain and was Assistant Commander of the Jackson Barracks, New Orleans, LA helicopter division for several years. Later he transferred to Camp Beauregard, Pineville, LA to open a facility for the Northern part of Louisiana, serving as Commander of this department. He was also promoted to the rank of Major, having under his command the division of around 50 helicopters. He became commander of the 1st of the 144th field division in the Louisiana National Guard, also holding the rank of Master Aviator. He held this position until 1993 and pre-retired back Georgia. He loved the Military Life, especially flying any fixed wing, or helicopter he could. He was a faithful Solider, with the motto a USA Flag flies over me at all times. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army on the 29th of July, 2006. Johnny was a devoted Christian of the Baptist faith, and a true Solider to the end. He now has taken his Last Flight Home to be with his God.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by a brother, William Charles Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Anderson, of Dublin, GA; children, Christopher Anderson (Sara), of Wasilla, AK, Johnny Anderson, Jr., of Athens, GA, Kelly Toler (Julie), of Dublin, GA, Kimberly Anthony (Travis), of Dublin, GA; grandchildren, Knox Anderson, of Wasilla, AK, Sophia and Sadie Toler, both of Dublin, GA, and Ashton and Anna Anthony, both of Dublin, GA; sister, Susie Anderson (Dr. John Moody), of Rome, GA, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. We respectfully ask all in attendance to the services to maintain social distancing guidelines in compliance with the CDC. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial register.
Published in The Town Talk on Jun. 28, 2020.