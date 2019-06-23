|
Marcelle Dinnat Campo
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Marcelle Dinnat Campo will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Pineville, with Rev. Bruce Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the Kramer chapel.
Visitation will resume from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Pineville.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four children, Cheryl Paul (O'Dell) of Pineville, Cory Campo (Vicki) of Jacksonville, AR, Celeste Delrie (Tyrone) of Alexandria, and Craig Campo (Lisa) of Alexandria; one sister, Ginger Dinnat deTournillion of Lubbock, TX; one brother, Dennis M. Dinnat, Jr. "Doody" of Alexandria; and two sisters-in-law, Henrietta Dinnat of Pineville and Mamie Croxton of Baton Rouge.
She also leaves behind ten grandchildren who called her "Mammy," JoAnna Mills, Brett Paul, Brent Paul, Kimberly Breland, Lacey Watts, Cory Campo, II, Patrick O'Briant, Randy Delrie, Cezlie Campo, and Chase Campo; fifteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Campo Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on June 23, 2019