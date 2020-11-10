Margaret Ann MonetteAlexandria - Mrs. Margaret Ann Monette, 76, of Alexandria, Louisiana passed on Monday, November 2, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. A Homegoing Celebration will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Zion Hill Church Family. Public Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. and the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Monette will be taken to the Forest Lawn Memorial Park for Final Committal Rites immediately following the service. Those left to cherish her memory her daughters Latasha Monette-McKnight and Laneisha Monette, grandchildren Maylay Philson, Malani Philson, Aleecea McKnight and Aaron McKnight.