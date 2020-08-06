Margaret Bell



Margaret Lynn Bell, our sweet Mom, Mimi, Niece, Aunt, Cousin and Friend, passed away surrounded by all of her family as she took her last few breaths before seeing her Savior face to face.



Just imagine her future in glory being able to sit at the foot of the throne of Jesus, singing with choirs of angels and skipping down streets of gold---pain free, and basking in the love and glory of all that heaven has to offer.



Margaret Lynn is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Heikkinen and Pamela Kopczynski, their husbands Joe Heikkinen and Bob Kopczynski; her four grandchildren Micah Lara and her husband Rudy and their children Moises and Maddox, Hailey Salas and her husband Luis, Joshua Johnson and Jocelyn Johnson; her Aunt Gladys Springer; her two cousins Johnny Springer, his wife Evodna and their children, Fredrick Springer, his child, and his wife Lynn.



Margaret Lynn adored her family and friends. She relished in traveling and experiencing as much of the world God created as possible.



Israel was one of her favorite places to go. She loved the people and found exuberant joy in walking where Jesus walked. Now, in her heavenly home, she gets to walk along beside Him and dance where angels trod.



She was an educator. She loved to teach but even more, she loved to learn. She cherished her Precepts Bible studies and all the lifelong friendships she made there.



Margaret Lynn had a very fond affection for any kind of animal, even bugs. She actually rescued a centipede once and saved a June bug who found himself lying helplessly on his back. If she could have, she would have had a zoo in her own backyard.



Her greatest desire was that everyone in her family and each of one of her friends would come to know the Lord as their Savior.



She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who choose to focus on her future in glory versus their future here without her, for we all know, one day, we will be together again.



What Margaret Lynn would want you to know and trust is God is faithful. He is good. In life and in death. For in Him, death has no sting. All praise, honor and glory to God for He has gone before us and prepared a place of us with Him.



We'll see you again someday, Mom. We love and miss you so much!









