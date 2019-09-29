|
Margaret Mary Barker Broce
Alexandria - Services for Margaret Mary will be held at 10 a.m. - "Funeral Mass of Christian Burial," Monday, September 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, 401 21st Street, Alexandria, LA 71301. Margaret, 82, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Naomi Heights Nursing & Rehab LLC in Alexandria.
Margaret donated her body to LSU Health Sciences Center, Shreveport, LA to further scientific research.
She was born March 11, 1937, at home in Pineville, LA to Lenora M. & Harry O. Barker, joining her 5 siblings. She was given the name Margaret Mary in honor of The Sacred Heart of Jesus to mark her father's love and devotion to his Catholic faith.
Margaret attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Pineville, and Providence Academy, Alexandria, and joined the Congregation of Divine Providence Religious Order (CDPs) at 18 years of age at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, TX. She had a fabulous and rewarding 23 year-teaching career for the CDPs in OK, TX and LA at Holy Savior Menard High School from the early 1960s through 1980 and held a Master's Degree in Religious Studies/Theology from St. Thomas University, Houston, TX.
She spent many years in Washington, DC working for the Federal Government, "The National Science Foundation," and Blessed Sacrament Parish, Chevy Chase, MD before returning to Alexandria, LA in retirement in 2011 to "Our Lady's Manor ".
She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Reverend Msgr. Harry O. Barker, III and Paul Joseph Barker and 2 sisters, Lenora Schonfeld Yeager and Mildred Ann Broussard.
Survivors include Claire Elizabeth Duff of Phoenix, AZ, William Warren Barker of Baton Rouge, John Anthony Barker of St. Louis, MO, Patrick Murray Barker of Sacramento, CA, Jane Catharine Sweeney of Fort Myers, FL, Joan Kathleen Edgar of Baton Rouge, Martha Louise Landry of Carriere, MS, Judith Marie John of Houston, TX and Pamela Theresa Brooks of Norman, OK. Margaret is also survived by 37 nieces & nephews.
Memorials may be made to: Our Lady of the Lake University, 411 S. W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207 *ATTN: Advancement Services and www.OLLUSA.edu\give.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 29, 2019