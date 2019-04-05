|
Margaret McClendon Stacks
Pineville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Margaret McClendon Stacks was held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville, with The Reverend L. E. Robertson officiating. Interment followed in Greenwood Memorial Park. Mrs. Stacks, 84, of Pineville, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Margaret Dean McClendon and her brother, Thomas McClendon.
Mrs. Stacks is survived by her husband of 65 years, L. D. "Pete" Stacks; son, Dan Stacks; daughters, Melissa Stacks and Lisa Clair and husband, Don; sister, Catherine McClendon; grandchildren, Elizabeth Clair; Mathew Clair and wife, Sarah; great grandchildren, Owen, Hunter and Insley Clair, and numerous family members and friends.
Pallbearers honored to serve were Mathew Clair, Sam Stacks, Mark Carbo, Pete Ferrington, Lee Pham and John Halle.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Veronica White, who cared for and kept Mimi company over the last months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Louisiana Methodist Children's Home, 904 DeVille Lane, Ruston, LA 71270
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 5, 2019