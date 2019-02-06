Services
Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home - Bunkie
302 St John St.
Bunkie, LA 71322
318-346-6346
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie
Bunkie, LA
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home
Cheneyville - A memorial service for Margaret Delvecchio will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with Bro. Clyde Grammon officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Delvecchio, age 60 of Cheneyville, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents; William C. and Lillie Mae Ferguson Paul; and a brother, Charles Paul.

Survivors include her husband of 15 years, Leonard Anthony Delvecchio of Cheneyville; her children, John Johnson and wife Katee of Cheneyville, Cassy Filasek and husband Michael of Kolin and Wesley Johnson and wife Ahuna of Spotsylvania, VA; her brothers, William Paul and wife Sharon of Talpa, TX, Jerry Paul and wife Carol of Hessmer and Bob Paul and wife Helen of Alexandria; his sister, Dola Mae Villerreal and husband Danny of Austin, TX; and 8 grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 6, 2019
