Margie Galle
Garland, TX - Margie "Marge" Lea Galle, 85, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Garland, TX. She was born at home in Silver Creek, MS on April 10, 1933, to Purvis Virgil Lea and Emma Myrtle Fugler Lea and was the second of four children. Marge graduated from Central High School in Jackson, MS in 1951. She then attended Mississippi College where she met and eventually married Joseph E. Galle III on August 30, 1952. She worked for the Mississippi State Department of Education, sold encyclopedias, gave birth to their first son and helped her husband establish a new Baptist church in south Louisiana. Over the next ten years, Marge had three more boys and a girl. She spent the next twenty-five years serving as a military chaplain's spouse and proudly raised her children in the Christian faith with a deep-rooted sense of national patriotism.
There was nothing more important to Marge than family, and she often said that her greatest accomplishment was her children. A bleacher mom, she planned wisely and never missed any of her sons' baseball games even with three out of the four sons playing on the same day. She attended countless recitals, pageants, and plays and was steadfast in her love and support of their many endeavors serving as school trip chaperone, chauffeur, homework helper, fishing buddy, troop leader, and all-around best Mom in the neighborhood. Marge provided a happy home and filled both parental roles for many years when military assignments separated her husband from the family. A homebody by nature, she accepted the nomadic army life and enjoyed her travels overseas and across the states. While she worried a lot over her children, she allowed them to grow and experience life with all its bumps and bruises. A lifetime spent with five fearless kids helped hone her prayer skills! She entrusted each one to the Lord having the faith that God would protect and guide them along their individual path.
While caring for her five children, Marge surpassed her own parents grade school education and attained her BA in Science in 1969 from Louisiana College while her husband served in Vietnam. She completed her student teaching at Pineville Elementary School in Pineville, LA and secured her first teaching job at Silver City, Alexandria, LA. Marge placed her teaching career on hold as the military moved the family to New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. During this time, she devoted herself to volunteer work and the duties and responsibilities of being a chaplain's wife. In 1975, Marge returned to Tioga, LA and attained her certification in Special Education from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA and taught at Tioga High School, Mable Brasher and Mary Goff Elementary where she retired from the Rapides Parish School System in 1997.
Marge was an avid reader, and the wall to wall bookcases in each room of her house supported her habit and served as a small lending library to family and friends. Master crossword solver, the Sunday edition rarely gave her issue. She passed on her love of music to her children and introduced them to classical, jazz and gospel. She may not have had any rhythm, but she had the most beautiful singing voice and was a featured soloist at church quite often. Many afternoons, Marge could be found relaxing in her recliner singing along with Bill Gaither videos. When she wasn't worshipping, she sported her favorite team cap and hollered and cajoled the opposition as she watched a wide variety of sports. She also enjoyed bowling, playing tennis, water aerobics and perusing museums. Marge had a kitchen full of plants and enjoyed cutting the grass on her riding lawn mower. She was curious about many things and would do research to find the answers to her questions. She was vulnerable to those closest to her, but bold and independent when she needed to be. Becoming a grandmother was her ultimate joy. Her grandchildren called her "Grammy," and they have a wealth of memories involving Friday night sleepovers that included hangman and happy meals, Skittles and storytelling, gospel music and mayhem, and snuggling in her big bed.
Marge's personality epitomized the meaning of her name which is defined as "child of light." She was full of joy and loved to laugh and cut-up. She was mischievous and sometimes stubborn. But, if she considered you a friend, you were a friend for life. Marge made it her goal to take care of everyone else before herself. She readily bore others burdens and was a great encourager to those who were feeling down. She approached life with faith, hope, and love and easily wore the mantle of helper, teacher and friend.
Marge is preceded in death by her father and mother, Purvis Virgil Lea and Emma Myrtle Fugler Lea of Jackson, MS; her eldest son Joseph Ernest Galle IV of St. Louis, MO and two older brothers John Paul Lea of Crystal Springs, MS and Major Leroy Lea of Clinton, MS. She is survived by her children Jeff Galle of Atlanta, GA, Jay Galle of Kettering, OH, John Galle of Covington, GA, and JoAnn Galle Funderburk of Rowlett, TX; her grandchildren Brandon Galle of Pineville, LA, Kristin Funderburk Curtis of Pineville, LA, Amanda Galle of Metter, GA, J. Daniel Funderburk of Oklahoma City, OK, Bryson Galle of San Antonio, TX, and Anna Grace Galle of Kettering, OH; her great-grandchildren Isaac Curtis and Aimee Curtis of Pineville, LA and Lola Gay of Metter, Ga and her younger brother Bill Lea of Brandon, MS.
Friends and family are welcome to join us in celebrating Marge's life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 3PM - 6:30PM at the Embassy Suites located at 200 Township Place, Ridgeland, MS 39157. Flowers are welcome.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 15, 2019