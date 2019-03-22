|
|
Margie Lee Robertson Read
Pollock - Margie Lee Robertson Read was born on January 15, 1927 in Grant Parish and she passed on from this world on March 21, 2019 at the very same residence where she was born.
Her funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with William Avants officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Her final resting place will be at Kitchens Creek Baptist Church near Ball.
Mrs. Read is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John Woodgate Read; her beloved son, William Woodgate Read; parents, Maurice and Vivian Roberston; brother, Troyce Robertson and his wife, Elaine Roberston.
Mrs. Read is survived by her daughter, Melanie Read Cole and husband Randy of Winnfield; Daughter-in-law Dianne Colvin Read of Alexandria; Grandchildren: Kimberly Read Meno and husband John of Arlington, WA;, Kayla Read Areingdale of Alexandria; Scott Woodgate Read and wife Wendy of Plaquemine; Shelley Cole Parker and husband Jeff of Choudrant; and Kendal Cole Singh and husband Kevin of Ruston. Margie's greatest loves were her great-grandchildren: Grace Meno, Mary Catherine Meno, Laura Meno, William Meno, Caroline Areingdale, Read Areingdale, Elizabeth Kate Read, Preston Parker, John Cole Parker and Patrick Singh. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lois Read of Monroe, WI and brother-in-law, Leslie Woodgate Read of Dallas, TX.
Gran, as she was affectionately known to her family, will be remembered for her love of God; her family; her gift of piano music; and her amazing "green thumb." After finishing high school, she attended Louisiana College for one year. Soon after, she married John Read who resided with his family at the Stuart Nursery in Pollock. Next, they were stationed in Ft. Myers, FL for a short time. After that, they moved to Baton Rouge and lived there for 4 years while Mr. Read completed his education. She also resided in Jasper, TX; and in Louisiana: Winnfield, West Monroe, Oakdale and finally back to Grant Parish. Throughout her whole life she played the piano at her church and only relinquished that position at age 85. She was a member of Kitchens Creek Baptist Church and later Providence Baptist Church.
She passed on her passion for music to her children and grandchildren and now to her great-grandchildren.
Being the daughter of a farmer, the wife of a forester and with her amazing love and expertise with growing flowers, she was far ahead of her time when it came to gardening.
Gran fought an amazing battle through her weakness until the end-always knowing that God was in control of her life. She finally won the race and she will be forever missed.
The family would like to thank Drs. Screpetis and Pearce along with Compassionate Care Hospice. Loving care was provided to her by her dedicated caregivers: Debbie, Yolanda, Janee, Angie, Julia, Lauren and Yvonne. The family would like to thank members of Providence Baptist Church and especially Benji Roscoe.
Flowers are welcome; Contributions may be sent to, Providence Baptist Church, 1600 Susek Drive, Pineville, LA, 71360 or to, Kitchens Creek Cemetery Fund, 7100 Springhill Road, Pollock, LA 71467.
Serving as pallbearers will be Read Areingdale, David Daigrepont, Jeff Parker, Scott Read, Benji Roscoe and Kevin Singh.
To extend online condolences to the Read family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 22, 2019