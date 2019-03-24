Resources
Margie M. Wright

Margie M. Wright

March 25, 1938 - July 8, 2002

Remembering You on Your Birthday

We Love and Miss You!

Your son, Mr. Michael Miller (Belinda) of Dallas, Texas; five sisters, Mrs. Dorothy W. Brown of Winnsboro, Louisiana, Mrs. Louise W. Sims of Shreveport, Louisiana, Dr. Zola Drain of Shreveport, Louisiana, Mrs. Bennie Price of Shreveport, Louisiana, Ms. Shirley Wright of Shreveport, Louisiana; brother, Mr. Leo C. Wright Jr. (Elmira) of Lafayette, Louisiana; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 24, 2019
