Maria del Valle

Alexandria - Private services for Maria del Valle were held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with Rev. Chad Partain officiating. Interment followed in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.



Maria del Valle, 64, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her residence.



Maria del Valle is preceded in death by her father, Carlos A. del Valle.



Maria was born on October 29, 1955 in Havana, Cuba. She will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Carmelina M. del Valle; her sisters, Carmen V. Caver (John Anthony), Ana V. Anzelmo (Donald), Elena V. Countiss (Eugene), Isabel V. Carriere (Samuel), and Barbara V. Carr (Maurice); and one brother, Luis del Valle (Kelley). Those also left include 14 nieces and nephews and 6 grandnieces and grandnephews.



Charitable donations in Maria's memory can be made to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 2211 E. Texas Ave, Alexandria, LA., 71301.



To extend online notes of condolence to the del Valle Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
