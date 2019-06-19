Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:15 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
2211 East Texas Ave.
Alexandria, LA
Rosary
Following Services
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
Marie A. Medica Obituary
Marie A. Medica

Alexandria - Mass of Christian burial for Ms. Marie A. Medica will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Alexandria, with Father James Ferguson officiating. Burial will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, under the direction of John Kramer & Sons Funeral Home.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Friday, June 21, 2019, at John Kramer & Son Funeral Home from 11:30 AM to 1:15 PM followed by recitation of the Rosary.

Ms. Medica, 93, of Alexandria passed from this life Monday, June 17, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Marie Polito Mulé Medica (Meme) grew up in Cheneyville and moved to Alexandria where she married Jasper Mulé in 1945. In her early years as a homemaker, Marie enjoyed cooking, sewing, and spending time with family. She and her husband ran Mulé Liquor for close to 20 years. After Jasper passed, she began working in the medical profession as an office receptionist at P&S Clinic for 5 years. She then transitioned to Freedman Clinic where she worked for 20 years until her retirement in 1996. In 1997 she married John Medica; and they enjoyed volunteering together with Cabrini's weekly bingo. She was a faithful member of St. Frances Cabrini Church since moving to Alexandria.

Marie took great joy in praying for her family and others - often spending hours in prayer each day. She was devoted to the Lord Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary. She also enjoyed traveling, playing slots at the local casino, and beating her grandchildren in Scrabble and card games.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mrs. and Mr. Victor Joseph Polito; 2 sisters and 6 brothers; husband of 20 years, Jasper Mulé; husband of 2 1/2 years, John Medica; and daughter, Mary Jo Reed.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Shirley Richards (Thomas); her grandchildren, Ariana Denney (Colin), Kendall Reed (Cindy), Brad Richards (Renee), and Todd Richards; her great-grandchildren Landon Richards, Avery Richards, and Nicholas VanCleve; her siblings, Louis Polito, Catherine Graham (Paul), and Johnnie Polito; her son-in-law, Robert Reed; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Kendall Reed, Brad Richards, Todd Richards, Colin Denney, Jacob Clark, and Frank Cicero.

Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Polito, Johnnie Polito, Thomas Richards, and Robert Reed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Frances Cabrini Church, Building Fund, 2211 East Texas Ave., Alexandria, LA 71301.

The family would like to thank Christus Hospice for their dedicated service to making Marie's final days comfortable and peaceful.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Ms. Marie's Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on June 19, 2019
