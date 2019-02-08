Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Kramer & Son Funeral Home
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:30 PM
John Kramer & Son Funeral Home
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
John Kramer & Son
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
John Kramer & Son Funeral Home
Marie Eva Betts Obituary
Marie Eva Betts

Alexandria - Chapel Services for Marie Eva Betts will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 11, 2019, with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating in the Chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Alexandria National Cemetery, Pineville, La.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 10, 2019, and resume on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 5:30 P.M. on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the funeral home.

Marie E. Betts, 87, of Alexandria, passed away on February 6, 2019, after a short illness.

Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Betts, Sr.; and two son, Joseph Betts, Jr. and Harvey Betts.

Marie was born on August 28, 1931, in Caswell, Maine. She married Joseph Betts, Sr., on June 6, 1953.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Matilda Rose and husband, Brian, of Alexandria, La; three sons, Robert Betts and wife, Annette, of Katy, Tx. and Donald Betts and wife, Karen, of Conroe, Tx., Paul Betts and wife, Cyndy, of Alexandria, La. Marie was "Mae Mae" to nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Betts Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 8, 2019
