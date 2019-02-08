|
Marie Eva Betts
Alexandria - Chapel Services for Marie Eva Betts will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 11, 2019, with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating in the Chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Alexandria National Cemetery, Pineville, La.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 10, 2019, and resume on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 5:30 P.M. on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
Marie E. Betts, 87, of Alexandria, passed away on February 6, 2019, after a short illness.
Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Betts, Sr.; and two son, Joseph Betts, Jr. and Harvey Betts.
Marie was born on August 28, 1931, in Caswell, Maine. She married Joseph Betts, Sr., on June 6, 1953.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Matilda Rose and husband, Brian, of Alexandria, La; three sons, Robert Betts and wife, Annette, of Katy, Tx. and Donald Betts and wife, Karen, of Conroe, Tx., Paul Betts and wife, Cyndy, of Alexandria, La. Marie was "Mae Mae" to nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 8, 2019