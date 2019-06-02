|
|
Marie Hornsby
Alexandria - Homegoing services for Marie Hornsby will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Pentecostals of Alexandria in the G.A. Mangun Center with Pastor Anthony Mangun, Sister Vesta Mangun and Brother Ryan Franklin officiating. Committal service will follow in the Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Marie, 72, of Alexandria, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 31, 2019 in her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born July 13, 1946 in Rayne to the union of Elmo Wyatt and Hilda Mary Murphy Wyatt. After graduating from Crowley High School, she continued her education and received her degree as a beautician. She served and devoted her life to God and her church as a dedicated Christian of her faith as a Pentecostal. Marie and her husband, Carl enjoyed and loved spending time with their family and friends.
Her parents, Elmo and Hilda Wyatt; and one sister, Melba Vincent preceded her in death.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are: her loving husband of 54 years, Carl W. Hornsby of Alexandria; one son, Carl Wayne "Chuck" Hornsby, Jr. and wife, Veronica Faye of Pollock; daughter, Kimberly Descha' Murphy and husband, James Gregory of Alexandria; one sister, Marylin Sarver of Iota; three grandchildren, Descha' Nicole Woodson, Brittany Allyse McCauley and Kayla Marie Coutee; four great grandchildren, Kinsley Descha' and Khloe Marie McCauley, Jace Matthew and Levi Michael Coutee; along with a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers to serve will be Todd McCauley, Jason Coutee, Justin Woodson, Michael Scanlan, Michael J. Scanlan, and Josh Scanlan.
Visitation will be held at The Pentecostals of Alexandria in the G.A. Mangun Center on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.
Published in The Town Talk on June 2, 2019