Marie Virginia Porto Erwin
Alexandria - Graveside Services for Marie Virginia Porto Erwin will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 11, 2019, in Alexandria Memorial Gardens with Rev. Chad Partain officiating, under the direction of Kramer Funeral Home of Alexandria.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM on Monday, November 11, 2019, at John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Marie Erwin, age 92, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Marigold Place.
She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Bill R. Erwin; two loving sisters, Joyce Neck and Alma Andreason; and sister-n-law, Margaret Porto.
Marie had many passions in her life. In her early 20s, she played short stop on a traveling softball team. Her stories were like the movie, A League of Their Own. Her competitive spirit led her to the world of golf and lifelong friendships with an amazing group of lady golfers. She loved music and being with her family and friends. Her saving grace has always been her faith in God and love of her church with many hours of prayer for her family. Her smile and humor will be with us forever.
Marie is survived by three children; Mike Erwin and his wife Debbie of Alexandria, Georgie Porter of Monroe, and Robert Erwin and his wife Tempi of Alexandria; seven grandchildren, Angie Nicholson and her husband Ben, Scott Erwin and his wife Sarah, Michelle Hughey and her husband Russell, Jennifer Smart and her husband Erick, Allison Porter, Chad Erwin and his wife Jennifer, and Richard Erwin; 13 great grandchildren, Logan, Finn, Arabella, Ella, Maggie, Caroline, Claire, Porter, Jake, Colin, Mollie, Emma, and Evelyn; brother, Guy Porto and many special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 2211 East Texas Ave., Alexandria, LA 71301.
A special thank you to the loving staff at Marigold Place and emotional and spiritual support from the nurses of Compassionate Care Hospice.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019