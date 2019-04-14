|
|
Marilyn Rush Penton
Pineville - Marilyn Rush Penton finished her earthly journey to receive her Heavenly Crown on April, 13 2019. She leaves a husband, Chaplain Gary E. Penton, three successful children, Lawana Penton Gonzales and husband, Reverend Tony Gonzales, Timothy Eugene Penton and wife, Fleeta and Nathan Evan Penton and wife, Kerry, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and almost another "great". These rejoice in her superb life and grieve her passing. Several people, special people, called Certified Nurse Assistants, have cared for her and become family to Marilyn and the family. Having been a school teacher, thousands of children from the parishes of Allen, Rapides, Orleans, Washington and West Feliciana have been enriched by her teaching over a forty year span.
In between those years, she served with her Air Force Chaplain husband and raised her family in several states and overseas.
Marilyn is the daughter of Earnest and Myrtle Bell Rush and was born on 9 July 1932 less than a mile from the Philadelphia Baptist Church in which she was raised and married. A highlight of her religious upbringing and child raising was her competition in Bible Memory Association. That store of scriptures molded her life and child raising and teaching.
Her visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will continue Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service. That Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019, and will be conducted by our Pastor, Dr. C. Stewart Holloway. Memorial gifts should be made for the missions of your own church, First Baptist Church, Pineville or a .
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 14, 2019