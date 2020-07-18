1/
Marjorie Myrick Earnest
Marjorie Myrick Earnest

Daleville - Marjorie Myrick Earnest, 88, of Daleville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1932 in Winnfield, Louisiana. Marjorie married Bobby M. Earnest on December 21, 1951.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ossie Woolley Myrick; father, William L. Myrick; sister, Mildred Daly; and brother, Lamar Myrick.

Marjorie was a member of Bonsack Baptist Church and was a Secretary at Peninsula Baptist Association from 1970 to 1980.

Surviving are her husband, Bobby M. Earnest; daughters, Charlotte Hibbs and husband, Richard, L. Jane Cordell and husband, Kirk, and Nancy C. Moore and husband, Reginald; son, Madison R. II and wife, Pamela; grandchildren, Tanner Cordell and wife, Erin, Christopher Cordell and wife, Laurel, Evan Cordell and wife, Emily, Lauren Moore, Madison Earnest III and wife, Katie, and Julie Earnest Mehta and husband, Rohan; great-grandchildren, James and Abigail Cordell, Elizabeth and Cameron Earnest; and sister, Martha West and husband, Ross.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Glebe Endowment for Seniorship, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville, VA 24083.

Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.




Published in The Town Talk from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22, 2020.
