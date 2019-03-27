|
Mark Alan Watson
Parker, CO - Mark Alan Watson passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 at his home in Parker, CO at the age of 67 after battling pancreatic cancer and Guillain-Barré syndrome.
He is predeceased by his parents Jim and Maxine Watson and father in law George Koncinsky and survived by his loving wife of 48 years Janet Koncinsky Watson and two daughters Erin Watson Lajoie and Jennifer Watson Bielecki and their families. He is lovingly remembered by his four grandkids, mother in law Helen Koncinsky, brother in law Randy Koncinsky and close friends.
Mark graduated high school from Captain Shreve in 1965, Northeastern University in 1969 and LSU law in 1986 upon which he practiced law at Stafford, Stewart and Potter for 30+ years. Mark very active in his daughters lives and activities as well as the Alexandria Mardi Gras Association, Home Builders Association, Jaycees, Symphony and First United Methodist of Alexandria church and choir.
Mark enjoyed spending time at the lake, throwing crawfish boils and relaxing at their family camp until his move to CO in 2018 to be closer to his family and grandchildren. His passion for life, helping people, and having a great time was evident in everything he did and the they will celebrating him and his life in a casual ceremony on Saturday, March 30th at 10:30 am at the First United Methodist Church Alexandria 2727 Jackson St, Alexandria, LA 71301. Rev. Ashley McGuire, Senior Pastor will be officiating the ceremony
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in his name to The American Pancreatic Association, https://www.pancan.org/honormemorial-gifts/
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019