Natchitoches - A memorial service to honor the life of Mrs. Markay Sewell Cunningham was held at 1 pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in the chapel of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. The family received friends from 12 pm until service time on the 7th at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches. There was a reception after the service at Merci Beaucoup in Natchitoches. Markay lived life boldly and brightly, her wishes were truly honored by those who attended her services, and wore bright and colorful clothing; she was not a fan the traditional black somber attire.
Markay passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Alexandria at the age of 81. She graciously donated her body to medical research, she believed strongly in furthering education and science. She was born on August 9, 1937, to Marie Mule Sewell and Clay Chitwood Sewell in Alexandria, LA. She graduated from Bolton High School in Alexandria and majored in music at LSU.
Markay's greatest joy was being with her family and friends. She was very active in the community, particularly in support of the performing arts. She was involved in an eclectic group of activities, some of her greatest achievements in life were Singing professionally at the Grand Opening of the Casa Manana in Fort Worth, Texas; the first theater in the round in the country. As well as touring the country with the Southwest Singing group. Over the years Markay played so many roles in various organizations, clubs, and activities including, serving as a Board Member on the Association for the Preservation of Historic Natchitoches, being a member of The Colonial Dames of America the New Orleans Chapter, working with Daughters of the American Revolution, Alexandria Junior League, CrossRoads Hospital in Alexandria, a Member of PEO, Mahjong group, Book Club, The Adventure Club, and Pi Phi Sorority and later becoming alumni, She also served as the Past President of Natchitoches/Northwestern Symphony Society, Past President and an active member of Matinee Musical Club, Director of Staff Development and Director of Marketing for Crossroads Regional and Director of St. Francis Cabrini Church Choir for several years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marie Mule Sewell and Clay Chitwood Sewell; and husbands, John M. Sherrill III, and Charles Donnell.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, William Peyton Cunningham, Jr. of Natchitoches, LA; children, Lee J. Sherrill and wife Kimberly of Monroe, LA, Markay Stroud and husband David Stroud of The Woodlands, TX, William Peyton Cunningham III of Shreveport, LA, Alicia Rainwater and husband Doug of Shreveport, LA, Drury Cunningham and wife Tracy of Lake Charles, LA, and Catherine Faucheaux and husband Ben of Natchitoches, LA; grandchildren, Aaron Blake Stroud and wife Danielle of Corpus Christi, TX, Theodore J. Stroud and wife Jessica of Houston, TX, William Lee Sherrill of Monroe, LA, Alexandra Cunningham of Shreveport, LA, Joseph Faucheaux of Natchitoches, LA, Camille Cunningham of Lake Charles, LA, Michael Cunningham of Shreveport, LA, William Cunningham of Lake Charles, LA, Anna Grace Cunningham of Shreveport, LA, and Peyton Lise Faucheaux Natchitoches, LA.
Published in The Town Talk on May 8, 2019