Marlene "MeMe" Nell Frazier
Winnfield - Marlene, at the age of 78, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA but was a longtime resident of Winnfield.
Marlene was known for her love of shopping and tending to her flowers in her garden. She absolutely loved her family and always brought smiles and laughter to family gatherings. She enjoyed cooking so much that in her spare time she could be found reading cookbooks. Marlene was a one of a kind lady who will deeply be missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Frazier Faust (Errol); son, Joseph Michael Frazier (Cheryl); brother, Robert L. White (Carmen); grandchildren, Hunter Michael Freeman, Garrett Michael Freeman, Sara Ashley Faust, Hannah Elizabeth Faust, Justin Culbertson, Jarrod Culbertson (Melanie) and four great grandchildren.
Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, Jospeh Michael Fazier.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Fountain of Life Church 28972 Hwy 43 Albany, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until the service at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul Episcopal Church P.O. Box 206 Winnfield, LA 71483.
Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020