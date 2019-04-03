Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Mother of Jesus Catholic Church
Woodworth , LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Doiron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Frances "Marty" Doiron

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha Frances "Marty" Doiron Obituary
Martha "Marty" Frances Doiron

Woodworth - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Martha "Marty" Frances Doiron at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mary Mother of Jesus Catholic Church, Woodworth with Rev. Paul LaPalme officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home, from 4 pm until 8 pm; with a Christian Wake Service at 6 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, from 8:30 am until 10:30 am.

Martha Frances Doiron 76, of Woodworth, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, in her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Georgia Lyerly.

Martha worked for CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in the Administration Department and for the Freedman Clinic as a receptionist for 21 years. She was a parishioner of Mary Mother of Jesus Catholic Church in Woodworth, and a member of the Women's Auxiliary Knights of Columbus Council 1134. Martha was an avid Elvis fan. Her greatest accomplishment in life was her children!

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 59 years, Adrien "Butch" Doiron of Woodworth; their children, Linda Doiron Bailey (Lane) of Forest Hill, Michael Doiron (Susan) of Woodworth, Paula Doiron Martin (Scott) of Ruston, and Brian Doiron of Alphretta, GA; 7 grandchildren, Jared Bailey, Christopher Doiron, Lori Doiron Ore, Nicholas Doiron, Lucas Lyles, Casey Lyles, and Adrienne Lyles; and 3 great grandchildren, Tabitha, Caidin, and Connor.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Christopher Doiron, Nicholas Doiron, Jared Bailey, Lucas Lyles, Casey Lyles, Curtis Ore, Pat Craig, and Corey Craig.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be made to at 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Doiron Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.