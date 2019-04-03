|
Martha "Marty" Frances Doiron
Woodworth - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Martha "Marty" Frances Doiron at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mary Mother of Jesus Catholic Church, Woodworth with Rev. Paul LaPalme officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home, from 4 pm until 8 pm; with a Christian Wake Service at 6 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, from 8:30 am until 10:30 am.
Martha Frances Doiron 76, of Woodworth, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, in her residence.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Georgia Lyerly.
Martha worked for CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in the Administration Department and for the Freedman Clinic as a receptionist for 21 years. She was a parishioner of Mary Mother of Jesus Catholic Church in Woodworth, and a member of the Women's Auxiliary Knights of Columbus Council 1134. Martha was an avid Elvis fan. Her greatest accomplishment in life was her children!
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 59 years, Adrien "Butch" Doiron of Woodworth; their children, Linda Doiron Bailey (Lane) of Forest Hill, Michael Doiron (Susan) of Woodworth, Paula Doiron Martin (Scott) of Ruston, and Brian Doiron of Alphretta, GA; 7 grandchildren, Jared Bailey, Christopher Doiron, Lori Doiron Ore, Nicholas Doiron, Lucas Lyles, Casey Lyles, and Adrienne Lyles; and 3 great grandchildren, Tabitha, Caidin, and Connor.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Christopher Doiron, Nicholas Doiron, Jared Bailey, Lucas Lyles, Casey Lyles, Curtis Ore, Pat Craig, and Corey Craig.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be made to at 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 3, 2019