Martha Ray Malone
Glenmora - II Timothy 4:17
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:"
Going home services for Martha Malone will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church with Reverend James Vandergriff and Reverend Greg Willis officiating. Committal service will follow in the New Hope Cemetery in Calcasieu under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Martha, 89, of Glenmora was a lifelong residence. She was born September 25, 1929, one of seven siblings, born to the union of Pink and Ella Sermon Ray. Martha's passion were her six children going to church and living for the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Pink and Ella Ray; her husband of 63 years, Alexander Malone, Sr.; two sons, Rodney Malone and Richard Malone; and one grandson, Chad Malone.
Those left behind to cherish her memory her: three daughters, Ruth Calcote of Glenmora, Glenda (Delano) Aultman of Denham Springs and Margaret Sue Hussong of Elizabeth; one son, Alexander Malone, Jr. of Lena; one brother, Johnny Ray of Glenmora; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers to serve will be Bradley Keith, Kevin Hussong, Seth Hussong, Timothy Malone, Lane Malone and Jason Malone.
The family wants to say a Special Thank You to: Allen Oaks Nursing Home, St. Joseph Hospice and White Oaks Funeral Home for their caring and loving support for our mother and family.
Visitation will be held in the White Oaks Memorial Chapel, Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3 p.m. until midnight, then on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 8 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. in the church.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 8, 2019