Marvin Jerome "Jerry" Hughes
Alexandria - Memorial Services for Marvin Jerome "Jerry" Hughes will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, located at 626 4th Street on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m. In honor of Jerry, please wear your favorite LSU attire.
Marvin "Jerry" Hughes entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Jerry was born October 14, 1932 in Chesnut, Louisiana to Henry and Maggie Hughes (deceased). He was preceded in death by brothers, Roy Hughes, H.C. Hughes, William, (Bud) Hughes, sisters, Mildred Hughes White, and Hazel Hughes Smith. He also had two brothers who died in childbirth.
Jerry attended school at Readheimer in Saline, Louisiana. He graduated from University of North Texas in Denton. Later he joined the army and was transferred to Germany where he spent most of his military career. During his time in Europe he traveled extensively and he especially loved the Sacre-Coeur Basilica in Paris, France.
He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Jerry worked for Greg and Karen Wright until his death. He was a fierce protector of Greg's family, including his four daughters. He managed Greg's business with tenacity and dedication.
Jerry's biggest passion in life was LSU. He held season tickets for over fifty years and never, ever missed a game. He lived and breathed LSU and could remember back to when he had to cross the Mississippi River by ferry and then take a bus to the stadium. He loved the band and was always on hand to see them march to the stadium. One of his favorite things to do on game day was to walk around the lake and most of the campus. He rarely drove his car at home electing instead to walk for all shopping, business needs, and for the pure enjoyment of being outdoors. He was a country boy at heart.
The loss of this special man has touched so many lives. He gave so much and expected nothing in return. A man like Jerry Hughes will not come our way again. In his last act of selflessness and staying true to his beliefs he donated his body to LSU Medical School in Shreveport for research. In the end "He did it his way."
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020