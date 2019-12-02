|
Mary "Al" Allen Shrock
Clearwater - Graveside services for Mary "Al" Allen Shrock will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Pratt Cemetery in Clearwater with Rev. Steve Davis officiating. Burial will follow under the directions of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.
The family has requested that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Mrs. Shrock, age 83, of Clearwater, passed away at the family residence on Monday, December 2, 2019. She had worked at Security National Bank and the Bank of Lecompte and had been a bookkeeper at PCA (Production Credit Association). She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Polly Stewart and her brother, Jimmy Wayne Stewart.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, John T. Shrock of Clearwater; her daughter, Shannon Shrock Book and husband, Lee, of Glenmora; her three sons, Allen Shrock and wife, Cecilia, of Forest Hill, Stewart Schrock and wife, Susie, of Bunkie and Micah Shrock and wife, Beth, of Alexandria; her two sisters, Lorraine Garner of Baton Rouge and Betty Spitzfaden and husband, Reilly, of Forest Hill; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Allen Shrock, Stewart Schrock, Micah Shrock, Lee Book, John Shrock, II and Tracy Book.
Memorials in Al's memory may be made to - 501 St. Jude Place - Memphis, TN 38105 or or -Shreveport - Attn: Development Office - 3100 Samford Ave. - Shreveport, LA 71103 or https://lovetotherescue.zendesk.com
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019