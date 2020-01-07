|
|
Mary Ann Ford
Alexandria - Services for Mrs. Mary Ann Ford will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. James Memorial Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott, VF officiating. Burial will follow at the Alexandria National Cemetery under the direction of Good Shepherd Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mary Ann Ford, 88, of Alexandria, LA, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Lexington House.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Rosary will begin at 10:15 AM.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020