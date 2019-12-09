|
|
Mary Bell Khan
Alexandria - Mary Bell Khan, 79, of Woodworth, passed away at the Oak Haven Community Care Center in Centerpoint, Louisiana, on December 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at White Oak Funeral Home in Alexandria with Rev. David Thomas, Mary's nephew, officiating. Visitation will be observed from noon until time of the service. Burial will follow at Alexandria Memorial Gardens.
Mary, lovingly called "Snook" by family and friends, was born in Pineville, Louisiana, on October 18, 1940 and grew up in Forest Hill. She was preceded in death by parents Aubrey J Bell and Blanche Williams Bell, sister Clara Louise Thomas and brother-in-law Huey P Thomas.
She is survived by step-children Kishwer Khan (Jamshad Fayyaz) of Houston and Rana Gaffar Khan (Shaista); a nephew who was like a son to her, Shan "Tootie" Khan (Maria) of Houston; brothers Thomas A Bell (Marie) of Forest Hill and Douglas A Bell (Barbara) of Alexandria; sisters Vergie Bell Caloway (Walter) of Dover, Delaware and Janet Bell Sanchez (Frank) of Marksville; six step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary earned a BA from McNeese State College and MA from William Carey College in Hattiesburg, MS, and was a professional educator most of her life. She taught at various schools in Louisiana and New Mexico, and taught at Southwest Christian Academy in Houston for 20 years. After retiring, she returned to Louisiana and enjoyed watching classic tv westerns and movies and was an avid reader.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Shan Khan, Jamshad Fayyaz, Waseem Khan, Kamran Rana, Imran Rana and Nathan Thomas.
Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Oak Haven, Dr. Ed Kalifey and Dr. Rajat Gulati for their dedication in providing loving care in her last days.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019