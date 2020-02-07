|
Mary "Clemmie" Brydels Michiels
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Clementine Michiels will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, and resume from 12:00 P.M. until 1:30 P.M. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the Kramer Chapel.
Mary Clementine Michiels, 95, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Lexington House.
Clemmie is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Michiels, Sr.; her son, J.J. Michiels, Jr.; daughter, Dena Flynn (Johnny); granddaughter, Candice Michiels; grandson, Dean Pope; her parents, Jules and Blondena Brydels; two brothers, Jack Verzwyvelt, Sr. and Jules Brydels, Jr.; sister, Catherine Turner; and sisters-in-law, Mavis Brydels, Faye Brydels, Hattie Verzwyvelt, and brother-in law, Ray Turner.
Clemmie was born May 28, 1924, in Alexandria, Louisiana. She was a part of the 1st graduating class of Nursing students at LSUA. She worked for many years at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital and retired from the Pinecrest Support and Services Center. Clemmie was an avid gardener who shared with everyone who stopped and asked for a plant or cutting. She was also famous for her yeast rolls which she brought to every family gathering. Clemmie will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Linda Fowler, Bruce Michiels, and Mary Beth McNaughton (Lee); two sisters, Madelane Bender (Bob) and Judy Brydels; and brother, John Brydels. Those also left include 15 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Charitable donations in Clemmie's memory can be made to St. Rita Catholic Church, 3822 Bayou Rapides Rd, Alexandria, 71301.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020