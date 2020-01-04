Services
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Mary Carolyn Delaney Obituary
Mary Carolyn Delaney

Denham Springs - Mary Carolyn Delaney Age:75 Place of Birth: Rapides Parish Place of Death: Harvest Manor Nursing Home, Denham Springs, LA On December 31st, 2019

Surviving Relatives: Brother: James E. Delaney (Sharon Delaney-Sister In Law) of Dry Prong, LA 3 Daughters: Erika Lynn Deshotel of Alexandria, La, Michelle Lee Hebert of Portland, Oregon, Darla Lane Earles of Prairieville, La Grandchildren: Brittany Skeye Simms, Jackson Shelton, Noah Hebert Preceded in death by: Father: Carl E. Delaney Mother: Lillie R. Delaney Brother: David C. Delaney She was cremated at Seale Funeral Service, Inc. in Denham Springs, LA

Loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She enjoyed her time with her grandchildren with trips to the park or in the backyard playing catch. She will remain in our hearts and prayers and will be truly missed and loved.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
