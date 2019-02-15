|
|
Mary Catherine McGinty Jones
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Catherine McGinty Jones will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott and Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation to be held at the Kramer Funeral Home on Friday, February 15, 2019, beginning with a rosary service at 4:00 P.M. followed by visitation at 4:30 P.M., and reflections on her life at 7:00 P.M.
Mary Catherine departed this world to join her husband and dance partner of 60 years, Howell Davidson Jones, Jr. on February 13, 2019. God blessed her with 95 years of life which she lived to the fullest. She had a deep love of God, family and friends. She was born on June 20, 1923 and resided in Alexandria, Louisiana. Mary Catherine is preceded in death by her husband and her parents, Herschel and Webb Sterkx McGinty, and siblings Joe King McGinty, Herschel McGinty. Jr. and Webb McGinty.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four children Dr. Howell Davidson Jones, III and wife Janis; Herschel McGinty Jones and wife Janet; Catherine Jones Palecek and husband Gary; and Jennifer Jones Wiemer and husband Robert. She leaves a legacy of 12 grandchildren whose memories include summers spent at the beach with their "Memaw and Poppie". This tradition continues to this day and now includes 18 great-grandchildren.
Mary Catherine was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church for decades. In later years she joined St. Rita's Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Bolton High School (1939) and Louisiana Tech University. Mary Catherine was an avid bridge player and tennis enthusiast. She assisted with Bolton High tennis and started the Menard tennis team. Many of her dearest friends were part of her bridge and tennis groups. She was a member of the Green Thumb Garden Club, The Junior League of Alexandria and her "Messy Club" luncheon group.
Special thanks to the excellent care she received from her caregiver of 3 ½ years Wanette Credeur and special assistance from Joyce Cross.
Charitable donations in Mary Catherine's memory can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a .
To extend online notes of condolence to the Jones Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 15, 2019