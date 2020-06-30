Mary Cecillia Berwick Smith
Bellaire, Texas - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mary Cecillia Berwick Smith will be held in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Reverend Katie Glass officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.
Mary Cecillia Berwick Smith died June 25, 2020 at the age of 92. Cecillia was born December 23, 1927 to Martha Blum Berwick and James Clarence Berwick, Jr. in Pineville, Louisiana. She was the 4th great granddaughter of Thomas Berwick, Sr., the founder of Berwick, La. After graduating from Providence Academy at the age of 16, Cecillia attended Ward Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee where she studied Classical Piano and was a member of the Poetry Club. After transferring to Southern Methodist University and graduating with an English degree, she joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 to serve her country during the Korean War. She met the love of her life, Donald W. Smith, while he was on leave from serving in the Pacific Theater in the U.S. Navy. They married in 1954 and moved to Denton, Texas where he completed a degree in Industrial Arts at North Texas University and earned a teaching certificate. Then in 1960, they moved to the Houston area where Donald was a middle school teacher and they raised two children.
Throughout her life, Cecillia was continually focused on serving others. Helping to support her family while Donald completed his degree, she worked as a substitute English teacher at Krum High School in Texas and as an insurance clerk at the hospital in Denton. After Donald graduated and the family moved to Houston, Cecillia took time off to care for her young children. Then, in 1964 she went to work for Texas Employment Commission (TEC) as an Interviewer and worked tirelessly for 27 years to help out-of-work Houstonians find jobs. Most of her career at TEC was spent helping people look for work as dishwashers, restaurant workers, laundry workers, maids, and hotel porters. When a local news crew wanted to interview her on camera, she told them it would be much better to interview the people in the TEC waiting area in case a potential employer was watching. After Cecillia retired, she learned to paint landscapes and portraits and was active in the local AARP chapter for many years.
Cecillia is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Donald W. Smith, and a sister Catherine Berwick. She is survived by her children, Donna Smith of the Houston area and Cecil Smith of the San Francisco area, and by her cousins Margaret Brister Allen (husband Kenneth) of Kentucky and Kathleen Brister Gough of Mississippi.
The family wishes to thank Addington Place for care given in the final years of her life, with a special thank you to Ms. Shyca Phillip who cared lovingly for Cecillia as she would have cared for her own family. We also thank the nurses and chaplain from Blue Bonnet Palliative Care-Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bellaire United Methodist Church, 4417 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, Texas 77401 (bellaireumc.org).
