Mary D. Thompson
Leesville - Funeral services for Mary DeWitt Thompson, 90, of Houston, TX, formerly of Leesville, LA, will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Leesville with Rev. Craig Forque officiating. Burial will follow in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville. Funeral arrangements under the care of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 8 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the church.
Mary was born in Mount Holly, NJ on July 26, 1929. She passed from this life to her eternal home in heaven on November 27, 2019 in Houston, TX.
Mary attended Kings College in New Castle, DE where she earned a B.S. degree in education. She arrived in the Leesville area in 1965 with her family. She then attended Northwestern University and earned a M.Ed. plus 30 and a Specialist Degree. She went on to teach in various schools around the world before retiring in 1994 from West Leesville Elementary School.
Mary was an active member of Leesville First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She taught Sunday school for years and was director of the 2nd and 3rd grade departments at the church.
Mary and her husband, George, where very active in the community. They were members of various organizations. Some of those organizations were the Vernon Parish Retired Teachers Association, Alpha Delta Kappa, Rotary and Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed leading the singing at the nursing home once a month. She was responsible for the wheelchair path in the woods by the nursing home as well as the "Merry Christmas" banner, the "Leesville Welcomes You" and the "God Bless You" signs on HWY 171. She was a very patriotic citizen and helped collected donations for the engraved names on the monuments and bricks at the Veterans Plaza on Leesville Mains Street. George and Mary were Grand Marshalls of the Leesville Christmas Parade in 2014 which was an honor for them. Some of Marys' various awards are the Vernon Parish Elementary Teacher of the Year for 1989 and the Vernon Parish Volunteer of the Year for 2000.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, George C. Thompson; brother, Harold Dewitt and sister, Evangeline Warrick.
Mary is survived by her three children: George Samuel Thompson and wife, Lisa of Baton Rouge, LA, Debra Jean Thomas and husband, Brian of Houston, TX and Steven Craig Thompson and wife, Frances of Louisville, CO; five grandchildren: Phil Howard Thomas II and wife Rocio of Houston, TX, Benjamin Collins Thomas and wife, Taryne of Houston, TX, George Charles Thompson and wife Marci of Baton Rouge, LA, Sarah Marie Thompson of Baton Rouge, LA and Stefany Annaliese Thompson of Louisville, CO; two step-grandchildren: Bridger and Anabelle Elwin of Louisville, CO.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019