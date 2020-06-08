Mary E. RadonovichAlexandria - Mary E. Radonovich, age 76, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home.Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Nancy Radonovich.She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Sarah Edna Radonovich.She was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Mary received a BSN at the University of Pittsburgh. Most of her nursing career was at the Veterans Administration Hospitals in the Psychiatry Unit. She admired and was grateful for veterans who served our Country. Mary loved books and was an avid reader. One of Mary's many pleasures was as a volunteer at the Alexandria Museum of Art.She would often say that her life was very good because she has many good friends and family.