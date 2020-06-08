Mary E. Radonovich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Radonovich

Alexandria - Mary E. Radonovich, age 76, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Nancy Radonovich.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Sarah Edna Radonovich.

She was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Mary received a BSN at the University of Pittsburgh. Most of her nursing career was at the Veterans Administration Hospitals in the Psychiatry Unit. She admired and was grateful for veterans who served our Country. Mary loved books and was an avid reader. One of Mary's many pleasures was as a volunteer at the Alexandria Museum of Art.

She would often say that her life was very good because she has many good friends and family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved