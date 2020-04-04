|
Mary Eaton "Meta" Neblett
Alexandria - Mary Eaton "Meta" Neblett peacefully passed away from natural causes on April 3, 2020 in Alexandria, LA at the age of 94. She was born on November 24, 1925 in Alexandria, LA and lived there her entire life.
Meta graduated from Providence Academy and the College of the Sacred Heart at Grand Coteau. She spent her career working at Guaranty Bank.
Meta was an avid reader and loved to travel. She spent many years volunteering at Kent House.
Meta was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Baskervill Neblett and Ellen Rhorer Neblett; her brother, Robert Baskervill Neblett, Jr., and sister, Constance Neblett Duncan.
She is survived by ten nieces and nephews, their children, and their grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday April 4, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020